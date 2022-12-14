Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) PT Raised to $33.00 at HC Wainwright

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at HC Wainwright from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SNDX. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

SNDX stock opened at $24.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -1,240.38 and a beta of 1.13. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $13.27 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.77.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Briggs Morrison sold 59,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $1,386,839.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $414,687. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Peter Ordentlich sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $195,078.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,627.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Briggs Morrison sold 59,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $1,386,839.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $414,687. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 226,956 shares of company stock worth $5,529,855 over the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNDX. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $332,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $753,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 239,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 69,356 shares during the period. 97.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

