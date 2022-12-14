Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,210,000 shares, a growth of 279.7% from the November 15th total of 845,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TBLA. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Taboola.com from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $3.50 to $2.25 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $3.50 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 4,982,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,157 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Taboola.com by 171.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,912,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473,366 shares during the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation acquired a new stake in Taboola.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,369,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Taboola.com by 9.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 959,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 81,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Taboola.com by 68.2% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 812,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 329,398 shares during the last quarter. 44.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TBLA traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $2.71. The stock had a trading volume of 18,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,718. Taboola.com has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $8.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $686.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.36 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.40.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. Taboola.com had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.20%. The firm had revenue of $332.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.43 million. On average, analysts expect that Taboola.com will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

