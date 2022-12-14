Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) CFO Thomas Cancro Purchases 11,500 Shares

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHCGet Rating) CFO Thomas Cancro bought 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.34 per share, for a total transaction of $49,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 211,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,910. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of TRHC traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.59. The stock had a trading volume of 539,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,112. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.40. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $16.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.99 and a 200 day moving average of $3.99. The company has a market cap of $124.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.66.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHCGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $77.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.68 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 472.90% and a negative net margin of 46.03%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tabula Rasa HealthCare

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 258.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 626,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 452,154 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 330,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 77,814 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 180.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 314,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 202,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tabula Rasa HealthCare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.10.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise medication therapy management software, a cloud-based platform designed to aid in the identification and resolution of medication and health-related problems.

