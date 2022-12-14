Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) CFO Thomas Cancro Purchases 11,500 Shares

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) CFO Thomas Cancro bought 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.34 per share, for a total transaction of $49,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 211,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,910. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of TRHC traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.59. The stock had a trading volume of 539,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,112. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.40. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $16.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.99 and a 200 day moving average of $3.99. The company has a market cap of $124.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.66.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $77.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.68 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 472.90% and a negative net margin of 46.03%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 258.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 626,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 452,154 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 330,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 77,814 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 180.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 314,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 202,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tabula Rasa HealthCare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.10.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise medication therapy management software, a cloud-based platform designed to aid in the identification and resolution of medication and health-related problems.

