TAG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:TAGOF) Short Interest Update

TAG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:TAGOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, a decrease of 62.2% from the November 15th total of 115,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TAGOF shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of TAG Immobilien from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on TAG Immobilien from €11.00 ($11.58) to €9.00 ($9.47) in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TAG Immobilien presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

Get TAG Immobilien alerts:

TAG Immobilien Stock Performance

TAGOF remained flat at $7.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.08. TAG Immobilien has a 1 year low of $7.66 and a 1 year high of $9.31.

TAG Immobilien Company Profile

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. The company also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. As of December 31, 2021, it managed approximately 87,600 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TAG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.