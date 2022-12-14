Tangible (TNGBL) Price Tops $0.96 on Exchanges

Tangible (TNGBL) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 14th. Tangible has a market cap of $31.22 million and $1.09 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tangible token can currently be bought for approximately $0.96 or 0.00005784 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Tangible has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $91.92 or 0.00513602 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $898.04 or 0.05018044 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,446.03 or 0.30431177 BTC.

Tangible Profile

Tangible was first traded on May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tangible’s official website is www.tangible.store. The official message board for Tangible is medium.com/tangible.

Tangible

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 0.95919376 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tangible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tangible should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tangible using one of the exchanges listed above.

