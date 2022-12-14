Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) Short Interest Update

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the November 15th total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Tantech in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Tantech alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tantech

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TANH. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Tantech in the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Tantech in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tantech in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Tantech Trading Down 1.6 %

About Tantech

Shares of Tantech stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.52. 338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,374. Tantech has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $138.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.60.

(Get Rating)

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Consumer Products and Electric Vehicle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tantech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tantech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.