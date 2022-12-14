Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TPR. TheStreet upgraded Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Tapestry to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Tapestry to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.93.

NYSE TPR traded up $1.03 on Tuesday, reaching $38.36. 4,889,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,850,359. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Tapestry has a one year low of $26.39 and a one year high of $42.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.39.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 35.86%. Analysts expect that Tapestry will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total transaction of $60,954.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,118.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 28.6% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Tapestry by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,750 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 17,116 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,629 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

