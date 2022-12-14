TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) CEO Sells $11,667.25 in Stock

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) CEO Garry E. Menzel sold 10,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total transaction of $11,667.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,346.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

TCR2 Therapeutics Stock Down 9.9 %

TCRR traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.00. The company had a trading volume of 903,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,096. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $5.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $38.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.71.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts forecast that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Tang Capital Management LLC increased its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 3,741,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,735,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,433,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 99,066 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TCRR. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing novel T cell receptor (TCR) therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma.

