TD Securities Begins Coverage on Brookfield (NYSE:BN)

TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Brookfield from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday.

Brookfield Trading Up 3.4 %

BN opened at $34.99 on Wednesday. Brookfield has a 52-week low of $33.02 and a 52-week high of $62.47.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

