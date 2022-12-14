Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) Receives $18.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

THNPF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Technip Energies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Technip Energies from €15.50 ($16.32) to €18.50 ($19.47) in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Technip Energies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Technip Energies Stock Down 0.8 %

OTCMKTS:THNPF opened at $15.71 on Friday. Technip Energies has a fifty-two week low of $10.19 and a fifty-two week high of $16.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.92.

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an engineering and technology company for the energy transition in Europe, Russia, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas. The company operates through two segments, Projects Delivery, and Technology, Products and Services.

