TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) Short Interest Update

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,800 shares, a drop of 61.8% from the November 15th total of 161,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

TechnoPro Price Performance

Shares of TechnoPro stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.67. 40,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,417. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.65. TechnoPro has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $6.98.

Get TechnoPro alerts:

TechnoPro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-focused staffing and services company in Japan and internationally. The company offers various services, including engineer staffing, contract assignment, engineering consulting, domestic nearshore and overseas offshore delivery, job placement, and education and training in the machinery, electrics and electronics, embedded controls, information systems, IT infrastructure, software development and maintenance, civil engineering, production plant, architecture, chemistry, biotechnology, and construction areas.

Receive News & Ratings for TechnoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.