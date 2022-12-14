Teck Resources (TECK.B) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Teck Resources (TSE: TECK.B) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/9/2022 – Teck Resources had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a C$43.00 price target on the stock.

12/5/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$56.50 to C$60.00.

12/1/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$58.00 to C$61.00.

11/22/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from C$56.00 to C$54.00.

11/2/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$60.00 to C$52.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/31/2022 – Teck Resources was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

10/31/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley to C$48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/31/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from C$58.00 to C$56.00.

10/28/2022 – Teck Resources was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a C$46.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$49.00.

10/28/2022 – Teck Resources was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$57.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$61.00.

10/28/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$60.00 to C$56.00.

10/28/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$53.00.

10/28/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Eight Capital from C$52.00 to C$51.00.

10/28/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$53.00 to C$51.00.

10/28/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$61.00 to C$58.00.

10/17/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$59.00 to C$64.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Teck Resources Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of TECK.B stock traded up C$0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$50.82. 1,309,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,922,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.65. Teck Resources Ltd has a one year low of C$32.68 and a one year high of C$57.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$45.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$43.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

