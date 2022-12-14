Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) Given a €2.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) received a €2.00 ($2.11) target price from analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 10.79% from the company’s current price.

O2D has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.10 ($2.21) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($3.68) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €2.00 ($2.11) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group set a €2.40 ($2.53) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays set a €2.80 ($2.95) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of Telefónica Deutschland stock traded down €0.02 ($0.02) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €2.24 ($2.36). 4,048,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,780,000. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €2.23 and a 200-day moving average price of €2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68. Telefónica Deutschland has a twelve month low of €2.01 ($2.11) and a twelve month high of €3.03 ($3.18).

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

