Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 47 to SEK 41 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 40 to SEK 37 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 31 to SEK 26 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.08.

Get Telia Company AB (publ) alerts:

Telia Company AB (publ) Stock Performance

Telia Company AB (publ) stock opened at $5.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.58. Telia Company AB has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $8.49.

Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile

Telia Company AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:TLSNY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Telia Company AB will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It provides networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, colocation, and IoT connectivity solutions, as well as broadcasting and content production services, and customer financing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.