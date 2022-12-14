Tellor (TRB) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.48 Million

Tellor (TRB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 14th. One Tellor token can currently be purchased for $13.69 or 0.00076327 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tellor has a total market cap of $31.83 million and $5.48 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tellor has traded up 2.3% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001997 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000283 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000351 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.98 or 0.00513820 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $883.09 or 0.04933350 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000217 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,454.78 or 0.30472856 BTC.
About Tellor
Tellor launched on August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,406,596 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,325,556 tokens. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @wearetellor and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tellor is tellor.io/blog.
Tellor Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.
