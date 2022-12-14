Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON) Short Interest Down 37.2% in November

Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,500 shares, a drop of 37.2% from the November 15th total of 85,200 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenon Medical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Tenon Medical during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tenon Medical by 225.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 50,646 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tenon Medical by 95.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 43,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TMD Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tenon Medical during the second quarter valued at $1,164,000.

Tenon Medical Stock Performance

Shares of TNON stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $2.13. The stock had a trading volume of 80 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,747. Tenon Medical has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $59.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.08.

Tenon Medical Company Profile

Tenon Medical ( NASDAQ:TNON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter.

Tenon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops surgical implant systems to optimize sacroiliac joint fixation/fusion surgery and corresponding outcomes. It sells The CATAMARAN SIJ Fusion System that includes instruments and implants designed to prepare and fixate the SI-Joint for fusion in the United States and Puerto Rico.

