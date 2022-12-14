Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,630,000 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the November 15th total of 4,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Teradyne Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ TER traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $96.01. 13,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,841,796. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Teradyne has a 12 month low of $67.81 and a 12 month high of $168.91. The company has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.28.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. Teradyne had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The business had revenue of $827.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Teradyne

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 9.84%.

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $238,440.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the second quarter worth $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the first quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 401.5% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 700.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $116.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.20.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Articles

