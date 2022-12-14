Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO) Short Interest Update

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 37.7% from the November 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Insider Activity at Texas Capital Bancshares
In other news, insider Timothy J. Storms acquired 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.21 per share, for a total transaction of $251,724.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,959.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 4,175 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.55 per share, with a total value of $236,096.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 172,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,726,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy J. Storms bought 4,400 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.21 per share, for a total transaction of $251,724.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,959.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 24,826 shares of company stock worth $1,198,707.
Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance
NASDAQ:TCBIO traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,576. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.60. Texas Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $19.33 and a twelve month high of $27.24.
Texas Capital Bancshares Announces Dividend
About Texas Capital Bancshares
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.
