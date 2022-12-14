Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) is First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ 5th Largest Position

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,384 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 2.6% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $7,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 205.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $168.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.83.

Insider Activity

Texas Instruments Trading Up 1.0 %

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,353.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,353.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

TXN stock traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $179.32. The company had a trading volume of 20,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,947,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.14 and a 200 day moving average of $166.00. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $194.23. The company has a market capitalization of $162.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.99%.

Texas Instruments declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

