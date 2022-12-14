TG Venture Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TGVC) Short Interest Down 21.1% in November

TG Venture Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TGVC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the November 15th total of 9,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TG Venture Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TG Venture Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of TG Venture Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of TG Venture Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of TG Venture Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $232,000. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TG Venture Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ TGVC remained flat at $10.14 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,083. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.99. TG Venture Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $10.42.

About TG Venture Acquisition

TG Venture Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology industries primarily within the space technology, financial technology, technology, media and telecom, and related sectors in the United States and other developed countries.

Featured Stories

