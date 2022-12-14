Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPF) Short Interest Update

Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 386,600 shares, a decrease of 51.5% from the November 15th total of 797,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Thai Oil Public Stock Performance

Thai Oil Public stock remained flat at $1.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Thai Oil Public has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.58.

About Thai Oil Public

Thai Oil Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil refining and distribution, petrochemicals, lube base oil, and other businesses in Thailand and internationally. It operates through Oil Refinery, Lube Base Oil Refinery, Petrochemical, Power Generation, Marine Transportation Services, Solvent, Ethanol, and Others segments.

