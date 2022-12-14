Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPF) Short Interest Update

Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 386,600 shares, a decrease of 51.5% from the November 15th total of 797,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Thai Oil Public Stock Performance
Thai Oil Public stock remained flat at $1.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Thai Oil Public has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.58.
About Thai Oil Public
