The China Fund (NYSE:CHN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.98

The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.98 and traded as high as $14.16. The China Fund shares last traded at $14.06, with a volume of 28,364 shares trading hands.

The China Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.68 and a 200-day moving average of $12.99.

Get The China Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The China Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHN. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of The China Fund by 50.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The China Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of The China Fund by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 14,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The China Fund by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 11,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of The China Fund by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,129,364 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,157,000 after purchasing an additional 14,584 shares during the last quarter.

About The China Fund

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The China Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The China Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.