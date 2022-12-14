The City Pub Group (LON:CPC) Trading Up 1.4%

The City Pub Group plc (LON:CPC – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 74 ($0.91) and last traded at GBX 72 ($0.88). Approximately 41,773 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 123,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71 ($0.87).

The City Pub Group Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £76.08 million and a P/E ratio of -25.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 72.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 72.33.

Insider Transactions at The City Pub Group

In other The City Pub Group news, insider Holly Elliott purchased 33,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 59 ($0.72) per share, with a total value of £19,998.64 ($24,535.20). In other The City Pub Group news, insider Holly Elliott bought 33,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 59 ($0.72) per share, for a total transaction of £19,998.64 ($24,535.20). Also, insider Clive Watson purchased 125,000 shares of The City Pub Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.77) per share, with a total value of £78,750 ($96,613.91). Insiders have acquired 184,931 shares of company stock worth $11,569,034 in the last 90 days.

About The City Pub Group

The City Pub Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages an estate of pubs. The company's pub estate comprises 41 free houses located primarily in London, Cathedral cities, and market towns. Its portfolio primarily consists of freehold and managed pubs that provide a range of drinks and food tailored for its pubs' customers.

