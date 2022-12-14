The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $33.04

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $33.04 and traded as high as $34.47. The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund shares last traded at $33.47, with a volume of 16,945 shares.

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.03.

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.07%.

Insider Transactions at The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund

Institutional Trading of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 2,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $94,902.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,127,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 11,288 shares of company stock worth $398,483 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRV. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the second quarter worth $45,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 15.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 829.3% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 33,586 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 29,972 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P increased its stake in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 2.4% in the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 38,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the third quarter worth $1,516,000.

About The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund

Cushing MLP Total Return Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.

