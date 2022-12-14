The Global Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:GSCT) Announces GBX 0.63 Dividend

The Global Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:GSCT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.63 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, January 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

GSCT stock opened at GBX 144.92 ($1.78) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £777.61 million and a P/E ratio of -91.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 141.02. The Global Smaller Companies Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 122 ($1.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 152 ($1.86).

BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of small cap companies.

