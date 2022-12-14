The Global Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:GSCT) Announces GBX 0.63 Dividend

The Global Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:GSCT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.63 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, January 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
The Global Smaller Companies Trust Stock Down 1.1 %
GSCT stock opened at GBX 144.92 ($1.78) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £777.61 million and a P/E ratio of -91.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 141.02. The Global Smaller Companies Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 122 ($1.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 152 ($1.86).
About The Global Smaller Companies Trust
