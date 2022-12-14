The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Holdings Raised by Abner Herrman & Brock LLC

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 540.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 8,050 shares during the quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,583,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,095,615,000 after buying an additional 4,451,999 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,729,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,172,746,000 after buying an additional 244,566 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,351,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,777,682,000 after purchasing an additional 427,352 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,205,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,038,863,000 after purchasing an additional 476,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,708,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,289,526,000 after purchasing an additional 37,015 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $3.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $365.13. 22,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,663,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $350.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $329.27. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $412.66. The company has a market cap of $123.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $14.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.63%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GS. Barclays cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $403.44.

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total transaction of $2,524,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,239,882.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total value of $2,524,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,239,882.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 187,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $4,190,121.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,350.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,699,895 shares of company stock valued at $114,127,184 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

