The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades GAP (NYSE:GPS) to “Buy”

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $10.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of GAP from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of GAP from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of GAP from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of GAP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of GAP from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.78.

GAP Stock Performance

GAP stock opened at $13.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 86.94 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.37. GAP has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $19.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.73. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. GAP had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that GAP will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other GAP news, CEO Mary Beth Laughton sold 11,030 shares of GAP stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total value of $124,418.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,008.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Mary Beth Laughton sold 11,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total value of $124,418.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,008.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 31,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $438,116.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in GAP by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,122,321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,633,000 after purchasing an additional 40,348 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of GAP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of GAP by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,775 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of GAP by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 114,213 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towle & Co grew its position in shares of GAP by 9,453.9% in the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co now owns 2,637,840 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $21,657,000 after buying an additional 2,610,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

About GAP

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

