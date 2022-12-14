The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Purchased by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,336 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prana Capital Management LP raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 225.2% during the 1st quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 1,367,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $98,218,000 after acquiring an additional 947,221 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 722.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 757,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,367,000 after purchasing an additional 665,100 shares during the period. 140 Summer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,154,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 155.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 586,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,365,000 after buying an additional 357,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 114.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 645,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,250,000 after buying an additional 345,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 147,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $10,745,263.46. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 251,133 shares in the company, valued at $18,234,767.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 19,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $1,419,440.75. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 251,133 shares in the company, valued at $18,219,699.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 147,986 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $10,745,263.46. Following the transaction, the president now owns 251,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,234,767.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 211,731 shares of company stock worth $15,473,391 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Up 1.0 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.10.

NYSE:HIG opened at $75.78 on Wednesday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.17 and a 1 year high of $76.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.92.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 29.62%.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.