The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Greenfield Savings Bank

Greenfield Savings Bank trimmed its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 61.0% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.1% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 81.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $452,316.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,277,340.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE PNC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.05. The stock had a trading volume of 9,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,139,829. The company has a market capitalization of $62.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.52 and a 1-year high of $228.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $158.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PNC. Citigroup increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Compass Point dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.78.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.