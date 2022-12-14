The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 613 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 74.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $94.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.34. The firm has a market cap of $172.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $86.28 and a 1-year high of $160.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.70.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

