Thomas H. Decker Buys 2,600 Shares of Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Stock

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC – Get Rating) Director Thomas H. Decker bought 2,600 shares of Mexco Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $32,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mexco Energy Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MXC traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.80. 1,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,562. Mexco Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $8.35 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Mexco Energy alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mexco Energy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Mexco Energy by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mexco Energy by 270.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 44,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Mexco Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,094 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. 7.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mexco Energy

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,300 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mexco Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexco Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.