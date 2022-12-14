Thorne HealthTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRN) Short Interest Down 24.8% in November

Thorne HealthTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 187,700 shares, a drop of 24.8% from the November 15th total of 249,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in Thorne HealthTech by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 881,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 83,628 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Thorne HealthTech by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 271,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 7,516 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Thorne HealthTech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Thorne HealthTech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Thorne HealthTech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. 10.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thorne HealthTech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ THRN traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.05. 105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,432. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Thorne HealthTech has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $7.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.01 million, a PE ratio of 69.67 and a beta of 0.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Thorne HealthTech Company Profile

A number of research analysts have weighed in on THRN shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Thorne HealthTech from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Thorne HealthTech to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Thorne HealthTech in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Thorne HealthTech in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company.

Thorne HealthTech, Inc, a science-driven wellness company, provides solutions and personalized approaches to health and wellness in the United States and internationally. It offers various health tests, such as sleep, stress, weight management, gut health, heavy metals, biological age, and other health tests that generate molecular portraits for its customers, as well as develops nutritional supplements and offers wellness education solutions.

