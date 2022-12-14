Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.40-$0.41 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.29 billion-$1.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.33 billion. Thoughtworks also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.08-$0.09 EPS.

Thoughtworks Stock Up 3.1 %

Thoughtworks stock opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.49. Thoughtworks has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $29.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 12.29% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $332.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thoughtworks will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Thoughtworks from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thoughtworks presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.83.

In related news, CEO Christopher Gerard Murphy sold 4,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $32,992.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,401 shares in the company, valued at $3,755,208. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Angela Ferguson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total transaction of $216,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,547,464.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Gerard Murphy sold 4,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $32,992.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 469,401 shares in the company, valued at $3,755,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,860 shares of company stock worth $748,963. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thoughtworks

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWKS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 59.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,722,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,406 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 7.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,612,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,371,000 after purchasing an additional 441,884 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 20.5% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,173,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,233,000 after purchasing an additional 369,085 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 45.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 871,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,295,000 after purchasing an additional 272,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 84.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 586,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,214,000 after purchasing an additional 269,242 shares during the last quarter. 18.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thoughtworks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

