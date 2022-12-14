Threshold Self Reported Market Cap Hits $184.91 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 13th. One Threshold token can now be purchased for about $0.0185 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Threshold has a market capitalization of $184.91 million and $4.99 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Threshold has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Threshold

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01811229 USD and is down -3.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $7,569,492.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

