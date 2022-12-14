Timbercreek Financial (OTC:TBCRF) Trading Down 0.7%

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (OTC:TBCRF – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.71 and last traded at $5.71. 2 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.75.

Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Timbercreek Financial from C$8.75 to C$8.25 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.14.

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

