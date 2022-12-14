Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) Short Interest Up 25.4% in November

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the November 15th total of 23,200 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Andrea M. Clinton sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $34,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,590.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andrea M. Clinton sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $34,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,590.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Sand sold 8,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $292,923.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,426,578.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,171 shares of company stock valued at $478,527. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Timberland Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. rhino investment partners Inc increased its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 6.0% in the second quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 221,054 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 12,595 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. increased its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 6.8% during the second quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 170,940 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,940 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 281,358 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 21.4% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 136,481 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 24,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,499 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Timberland Bancorp Price Performance

TSBK traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.60. 5 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,408. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.09. The company has a market capitalization of $279.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.98. Timberland Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.05 and a 1 year high of $35.62.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.26 million for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 33.18%.

Timberland Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Timberland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Timberland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Timberland Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Timberland Bancorp

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

