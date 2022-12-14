TimeScale Financial Inc. Acquires 160 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 70.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $369.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $354.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $359.84. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

