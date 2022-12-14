TimeScale Financial Inc. Buys 175 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,175 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 60.1% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 28.6% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 19.1% during the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 753 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS opened at $101.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $132.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $86.28 and a 12-month high of $111.25.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.53 billion. Research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 93.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVS. StockNews.com began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.11.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.