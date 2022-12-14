TimeScale Financial Inc. Has $18.64 Million Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 832,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,280 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 5.4% of TimeScale Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. TimeScale Financial Inc. owned 0.25% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $18,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Founders Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $24.15 on Wednesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $21.36 and a twelve month high of $30.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.18 and a 200-day moving average of $24.33.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

