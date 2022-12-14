Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) Short Interest Down 22.4% in November

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 175,500 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the November 15th total of 226,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.
Titan Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TTNP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.01. 182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,849. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average is $1.04.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Titan Pharmaceuticals
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $675,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 52,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 29.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Titan Pharmaceuticals
Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in Canada and the European Union.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Titan Pharmaceuticals (TTNP)
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
- NVIDIA vs AMD: Which is better for 2023?
- Will Nordstrom Stock be the Grinch This Year?
- Can FDA Approval Bolster DexCom, Inc.?
- We Are the Champions: 3 Dividend Growers Wall Street Loves
Receive News & Ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.