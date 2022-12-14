Tokocrypto Reaches Market Cap of $159.33 Million (TKO)

Tokocrypto (TKO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 13th. In the last week, Tokocrypto has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One Tokocrypto coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001802 BTC on popular exchanges. Tokocrypto has a total market capitalization of $159.33 million and approximately $3.72 million worth of Tokocrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tokocrypto’s genesis date was April 15th, 2018. Tokocrypto’s total supply is 498,019,465 coins. The official website for Tokocrypto is www.tokocrypto.com. Tokocrypto’s official Twitter account is @tkobytokocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokocrypto was launched in September 2018 and became the first entity registered under Indonesia's Commodities Futures Trading Regulatory Agency (BAPPEBTI) by November of that year. Tokocrypto’s latest project, TKO, is the first Indonesian cryptocurrency to offer a unique hybrid token model.The token serves several purposes on the Tokocrypto blockchain platform and allows users to participate in crypto exchanges, deposit and savings programs, cross-platform DeFi applications, and NFT marketplaces. Toko Token was officially launched in April 2021 and has since attracted the attention of both private and enterprise users. The Tokocrypto platform was created in tandem with Binance, which serves as a significant backing for the project and its future development.”

