Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF) Short Interest Down 25.5% in November

Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 201,300 shares, a decrease of 25.5% from the November 15th total of 270,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,013.0 days.

Tokuyama Price Performance

TKYMF remained flat at $13.56 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.80. Tokuyama has a 52-week low of $13.56 and a 52-week high of $13.56.

About Tokuyama

Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Cement, Electronics Materials, Life Science, Eco Business, and Others. The Chemicals segment offers caustic soda, soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride resin, propylene oxide, chlorinated solvents, and hydrogen.

