Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF) Short Interest Down 25.5% in November

Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 201,300 shares, a decrease of 25.5% from the November 15th total of 270,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,013.0 days.
TKYMF remained flat at $13.56 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.80. Tokuyama has a 52-week low of $13.56 and a 52-week high of $13.56.
