Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 6.4 %

NASDAQ:TNXP opened at $0.37 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.08. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $14.08. The stock has a market cap of $21.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 448.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 140,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 114,801 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 285,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 76,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. 9.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and licensing therapeutics and diagnostics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes immunology, rare disease, infectious disease, and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates.

