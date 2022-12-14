Torq Resources (CVE:TORQ) Trading 3.1% Higher

Torq Resources Inc. (CVE:TORQ – Get Rating) shares rose 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.69 and last traded at C$0.67. Approximately 480,140 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 772% from the average daily volume of 55,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.66 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04, a current ratio of 10.58 and a quick ratio of 10.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$66.79 million and a P/E ratio of -6.77.

Torq Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the Americas. It has an option to acquire 100% interests in the Margarita iron oxide-copper-gold project covering an area of approximately 1,045 hectares located in the city of Copiapo, Chile; Santa Cecilia gold-copper project, which covers an area of 3,250-hectares located in Chile; and Andrea copper porphyry project that covers an area of 1,200 hectares located in northern Chile.

