Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 24.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

TPZ traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $13.25. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,704. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.29. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $14.99.

In other news, Director Conrad S. Ciccotello purchased 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.92 per share, with a total value of $29,716.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,013.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $641,000.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

