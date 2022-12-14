Tosoh (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.28

Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.28 and last traded at $11.28, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.28.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.68.

Tosoh Company Profile

Tosoh Corporation manufactures and sells basic chemicals, petrochemicals, specialty products, and fine chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petrochemical, Chlor-Alkali, Specialty, and Engineering. The company provides advance materials, including battery, fabricated quartzware, silica glass, thin film depositions, zeolites for catalysts and molecular sieves, zirconia injection mold components and compounds, zirconia grinding and dispersion media, and zirconia fine beads and powders.

