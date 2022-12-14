Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) Short Interest Down 93.4% in November

Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 93.4% from the November 15th total of 35,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Tower One Wireless Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TOWTF remained flat at $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,227. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.13. Tower One Wireless has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.08.
Tower One Wireless Company Profile
