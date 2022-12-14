Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) Short Interest Down 93.4% in November

Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 93.4% from the November 15th total of 35,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOWTF remained flat at $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,227. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.13. Tower One Wireless has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.08.

Tower One Wireless Corp. owns, develops, and operates build-to-suit multitenant communications towers in Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, the United States, and internationally. It primarily engages in the leasing of space on communications sites to mobile network operators. The company also provides tower-related services, including site acquisition, zoning and permitting, structural analysis, and construction.

