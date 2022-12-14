TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share by the utilities provider on Saturday, April 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

TransAlta has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. TransAlta has a payout ratio of 45.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect TransAlta to earn $0.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.6%.

TransAlta Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TAC traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,934. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.95. TransAlta has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $12.13.

Institutional Trading of TransAlta

TransAlta ( NYSE:TAC Get Rating ) (TSE:TA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.07). TransAlta had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $712.20 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that TransAlta will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TAC. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 48.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,750,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,346 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in TransAlta by 1.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,966,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $455,494,000 after buying an additional 812,221 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TransAlta by 35.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,646,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,062,000 after buying an additional 432,695 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in TransAlta by 17.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,670,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,667,000 after buying an additional 399,141 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in TransAlta by 111.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 564,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,451,000 after buying an additional 297,814 shares during the period. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered TransAlta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on TransAlta from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

Featured Articles

