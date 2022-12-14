Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Shares Up 5.3%

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.38 and last traded at $4.34. 535,945 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 21,811,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on RIG. StockNews.com raised shares of Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Transocean from $4.20 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. BTIG Research raised shares of Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Transocean from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.52.

Get Transocean alerts:

Transocean Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 2.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. Transocean had a negative net margin of 20.50% and a negative return on equity of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Transocean by 285.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,536 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Citizens Business Bank acquired a new position in Transocean during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Transocean by 336.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,277 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 7,922 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Transparent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Transocean

(Get Rating)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.