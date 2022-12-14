Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Short Interest Update

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, a drop of 26.0% from the November 15th total of 2,650,000 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 347,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Insider Activity

In other Treace Medical Concepts news, Director F Barry Bays sold 16,274 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $367,304.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,629,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,769,396.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director F Barry Bays sold 16,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $367,304.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,629,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,769,396.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Timbie sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $1,007,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,399,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,177,249.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 26,825 shares of company stock worth $584,045 and sold 397,870 shares worth $8,971,862. Corporate insiders own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Treace Medical Concepts

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,219,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,042,000 after purchasing an additional 284,961 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 23.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,268,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,074,000 after buying an additional 425,350 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 9.9% in the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,687,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,917,000 after buying an additional 152,240 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 70.2% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,601,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,356,000 after purchasing an additional 660,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 0.9% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,139,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,343,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Treace Medical Concepts Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TMCI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Treace Medical Concepts from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of TMCI stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.90. 4,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,304. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.83 and a beta of -0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.96. Treace Medical Concepts has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $25.02.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 51.67% and a negative net margin of 35.87%. The firm had revenue of $33.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Treace Medical Concepts will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

